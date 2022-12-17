'Out Of Control': Teenage Woman Attacks Female Officer In Rockland, Police Say

A teenage woman has been accused of attacking a female officer during an incident in the Hudson Valley.

It happened on Thursday, Dec. 15 in Rockland County.

Ramapo Police say officers responded to a Wesley Hills home for a report of a female causing an issue.

When the first officer arrived, he found an intoxicated woman "causing damage to the home and herself," police said.

The 19-year-old woman "was out of control and fought with the officer when he attempted to render aid," according to police.

She was handcuffed and placed in the rear of a patrol vehicle until a Spring Hill Ambulance responded, said policed.

While being moved from the patrol car to the ambulance, she continued to fight the officers, according to police.

"She kicked a female officer in the chest and face," police said.

The 19-year-old suspect was arrested & charged with the following:

Intentionally causing an injury to an officer, a Class D felony,

Second-degree assault,

Second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, a Class A misdemeanor,

Resisting arrest, a Class A misdemeanor.

Ramapo Police did not release the suspect's name.

The officer was treated and released at Good Samaritan Hospital.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.