North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Police & Fire

'Out Of Control': Teenage Woman Attacks Female Officer In Rockland, Police Say

Joe Lombardi
Handcuffs
Handcuffs Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/Gustavo Castillo

A teenage woman has been accused of attacking a female officer during an incident in the Hudson Valley.

It happened on Thursday, Dec. 15 in Rockland County.

Ramapo Police say officers responded to a Wesley Hills home for a report of a female causing an issue. 

When the first officer arrived, he found an intoxicated woman "causing damage to the home and herself," police said.

The 19-year-old woman "was out of control and fought with the officer when he attempted to render aid," according to police. 

She was handcuffed and placed in the rear of a patrol vehicle until a Spring Hill Ambulance responded, said policed. 

While being moved from the patrol car to the ambulance, she continued to fight the officers, according to police. 

"She kicked a female officer in the chest and face," police said. 

The 19-year-old suspect was arrested & charged with the following:

  • Intentionally causing an injury to an officer, a Class D felony, 
  • Second-degree assault,
  • Second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, a Class A misdemeanor,
  • Resisting arrest, a Class A misdemeanor. 

Ramapo Police did not release the suspect's name.

 The officer was treated and released at Good Samaritan Hospital.

