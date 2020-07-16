Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice

Orangeburg Resident Moving Lawn Struck, Killed By Car Driven By Impaired Man, Police Say

Joe Lombardi
A 53-year-old Rockland man mowing his lawn was killed after being struck by a car being driven by an impaired driver, police said.
It happened on Wednesday, July 15 at about 5:45 p.m. in Orangeburg.

A 2010 Toyota Corolla, operated by Jared S. DeVera, 29, of Englewood, was traveling southbound on Lester Drive, when the vehicle veered off the roadway and struck a man later identified as Giovanni Boiano, of Orangeburg, Orangetown Police said. 

Boiano, who was mowing his lawn at the time, died of injuries sustained in the crash, police said.

DeVera appeared to be operating his vehicle in an impaired condition, according to police.

DeVera, who submit to a chemical blood test, was charged with second-degree vehicular manslaughter and driving while ability impaired by drugs.

DeVera was arraigned in the Orangetown Justice Court and remanded to Rockland County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.

The Orangetown Police Department was assisted by the Rockland County Sheriff’s Department, Rockland Paramedic Services, and the South Orangetown Ambulance Corps.

The Orangetown Police Department Accident Investigation Team is conducting further investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the accident or anyone who may have additional information is asked to contact the Orangetown Police at 845-359-3700. 

