Orange County Woman With 3-Year-Old Pulls Knife On Victim Outside Treatment Facility: Police

Ben Crnic
The dispute happened in the parking lot of the Arms Acres Outpatient Clinic treatment facility in Carmel, police said.
A woman faces charges after allegedly pulling a knife on a victim during a dispute outside a Hudson Valley treatment facility in front of a 3-year-old, police said. 

The incident happened in Putnam County on Friday, March 31, around 2:30 p.m., when police responded to the Arms Acres Outpatient Clinic treatment facility in Carmel at 21 Old Route 6 for a reported dispute, Carmel Police said on Thursday, April 13.

After arriving, officers discovered a dispute between two women that happened in the facility's parking lot. The fight had started as a verbal altercation before it eventually became physical and one woman allegedly brandished a knife. 

The suspect who pulled the knife had been accompanied by her toddler, police said.

Officers then took the suspect, identified as 32-year-old Orange County resident Kasey Battaglia of Maybrook, into custody and found that she had allegedly been in possession of a small quantity of heroin. Her child was then placed into the custody of Child Protective Services. 

Battaglia was then charged with: 

  • Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance;
  • Endangering the welfare of a child;
  • Second-degree harassment.

Battaglia was arraigned in Carmel Justice Court and was released pending a future court date on Monday, April 17. 

