North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Orange County Pair Busted With Heroin, Suboxone, Police Say

Jerry DeMarco
Police car
Police car Photo Credit: CLIFFVIEW PILOT file photo

Police arrested two Orange County men who they said were carrying heroin and suboxone when they were stopped in New Jersey.

The driver, Lucas Sacher, 34, of Chester and his passenger, Michael Pollets, 34, of Middletown were charged with drug possession and released after the stop in Fair Lawn, police said.

Fair Lawn is just north of Paterson -- a notorious source of street heroin -- and a drive of 45 minutes to an hour from Orange County.

