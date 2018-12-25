Orange County Pair Busted With Heroin, Suboxone, Police Say

Police arrested two Orange County men who they said were carrying heroin and suboxone when they were stopped in New Jersey.

The driver, Lucas Sacher, 34, of Chester and his passenger, Michael Pollets, 34, of Middletown were charged with drug possession and released after the stop in Fair Lawn, police said.

Fair Lawn is just north of Paterson -- a notorious source of street heroin -- and a drive of 45 minutes to an hour from Orange County.

