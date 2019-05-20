Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice

Orange County Man Killed In Motorcycle Crash, Police ID
Orange County Man Killed In Motorcycle Crash, Police ID

Lance Poelmann of Orange County, N.Y.
Lance Poelmann of Orange County, N.Y. Photo Credit: Lance Poelmann Facebook/Google Maps

A 57-year-old Orange County man was killed in a motorcycle accident in New Jersey.

Lance Poelmann of Florida was riding his 2008 Harley Davidson southbound on Clinton Road when he lost control negotiating a turn around 4:50 p.m. Sunday, May 19, West Milford police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident was under investigation as of Monday morning, May 20.

A father of two, Poelmann was an avid motorcycle rider, his Facebook page shows.

Witnesses or anyone with more information are urged to contact Sergeant Anthony Parrello or Detective Eric Darnsteadt at 973 728-2802.

