Orange County Man Killed After Crashing Pickup Truck Into Building

A man was killed after crashing into a building.
A man was killed after crashing into a building. Photo Credit: Village of Fishkill Fire Department/Protection Engine Co. No. 1

An Orange County man was killed during a single-vehicle crash in which the pickup truck plowed through the front of a building after the driver possibly suffered a medical emergency.

The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office said Don A. Tuangtuang, 62, of Newburgh, was killed around 5:30 p.m. Thursday on Main Street in the Village of Fishkill, said Capt. John Watterson.

When officers arrived on the scene, CPR was being performed on Tuangtuang, who was then transported to St. Luke's Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, Watterson said.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that Tuangtuang was operating a 2002 Chevrolet pickup southbound on Church Sreet, when he drove through the intersection with Main Street without stopping and ultimately struck a stone wall and the building at 1140 Main Street, Watterson said.

The vehicle came to rest against the stone wall, with the front end partially through the building’s large glass window.

At this time the investigation and witness statements indicate that the primary factor in the crash appears to be a medical emergency that Tuangtuang had while driving, Watterson said.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the New York State Police, Village of Fishkill Police, Village of Fishkill Fire Department, Rombout FireDepartment, and Mobile Life.

The investigation is continuing.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

