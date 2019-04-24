Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Police & Fire

Orange County Man In Stolen Vehicle Arrested Following Chase, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A man was arrested after taking place on a car and foot chase.
A man was arrested after taking place on a car and foot chase. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 20-year-old man is being at the Westchester County Jail after taking police on a chase by car and foot, said the New York State Police.

The incident began around 5:15 a.m., Tuesday, April 23,  when Simeon A. Sanders, of Middletown, refused to stop when troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a 2015 Mercedes-Benz ML350 on East Main Street in the town of Cortlandt after being advised the vehicle was stolen and in the area, said Trooper AJ Hicks.

He then led troopers on a vehicle pursuit which ended near 1821 East Main Street due to a ruptured tire. The suspect vehicle struck a marked State Police vehicle at low speed, and the operator then fled on foot.

After a brief foot pursuit, Sanders was taken into custody without further incident. Sanders was found to possess approximately 3.2 ounces of marijuana, Hicks said.

Sanders was subsequently arrested with the assistance of Yorktown Police Department, Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, and the Westchester County Crime Center.

He was charged with criminal possession of stolen property, reckless endangerment, unlawful fleeing of an officer, possession of marijuana, obstruction of governmental administration and driving without a license.

Sanders is being held at the Westchester County Jail in lieu of $1,000 cash bail or bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on April 25.

This investigation remains ongoing, and the New York State Police ask any persons who witnessed this incident to please contact Investigator McMorrow at (914) 769-2600. Please reference Case# 8874754.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.