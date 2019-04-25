Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Orange County Man Arrested For Driving Without Ignition Interlock Device

Valerie Musson
State Route 9 in the Town of Philipstown
State Route 9 in the Town of Philipstown Photo Credit: Google Maps

A man is facing charges after police say he was caught driving without a court-ordered ignition interlock device in Putnam.

A Putnam County Sheriff allegedly observed the driver from Orange County commit a traffic violation on Route 9 in the Town of Philipstown on Thursday, April 4 around 7 p.m.

The officer initiated a traffic stop and identified the driver as 35-year-old Corey Prentice of Newburgh, according to police.

Police say a check of the New York State Department of Motor Vehicle computer system revealed that Prentice had a suspended New York State Driver’s License as a result of previous DWI charges.

The check also revealed that Prentice was legally required to operate a vehicle with an installed ignition interlock device, which police say he did not have.

Prentice was arrested and charged with:

  • Second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor
  • Circumvention of an interlock device, a misdemeanor

Prentice was ticketed and is scheduled to appear at the Town of Philipstown Justice Court on a future date.

