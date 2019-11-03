Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Snow Potential: Below-Normal Temps Projected - Could We Soon See Some White Stuff?
Police & Fire

Orange County Duo Among Trio Caught Shoplifting $1.1K Worth Of Items

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Macy's at the Jefferson Valley Mall.
Macy's at the Jefferson Valley Mall. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Three people were nabbed for allegedly shoplifting more than $1,000 in merchandise from the Yorktown Macy's.

Channon Powell, 35, of Newburgh, Maurice Williams, 38, of Monticello, and Evelyn Cruz, 32, of Wallkill, were arrested on Monday, Oct. 28, after police received a report of a grand larceny theft from Macy's, said the Yorktown Police.

After receiving the report, Yorktown officers spotted the suspect's vehicle on Route 6 and stopped them on Mahopac Avenue, police said.

An investigation was conducted, and police say the trio allegedly left the store with $1,010.00 in merchandise without paying.

All were charged with grand larceny and issued an appearance ticket for Dec. 3.

Powell and Williams were released on $100 cash bail; Cruz was released on her own recognizance.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.