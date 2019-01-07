Orange County Driver Had 99 Heroin Bags, 16 Syringes In Route 23 Stop, NJ Police Charge

A driver from Florida in Orange Couty was found carrying 99 folds of heroin and 16 hypodermic syringes during a Route 23 traffic stop, police in New Jersey said.

Wayne Township Police Officers Adrian Sulejmansi and Tomasz Cydzik stopped the 2006 Chevrolet commercial van for equipment violations on the northbound highway at the Pequannock border, Detective Capt. Laurence Martin said.

They arrested 38-year-old Michael Paul Cooper after finding the heroin – stamped UBER in red ink – along with the syringes, three prescription pills and several glassine bags and cotton swabs, Martin said.

Martin was charged with various drug counts and issued summonses for having obstructed and unclear license plates and drugs in a vehicle, the captain said.

He was released pending court action, Martin added. An unidentified passenger was released without charges, he said.

