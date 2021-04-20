Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice

One Seriously Injured In I-84 Crash

Zak Failla
One was seriously injured in a crash on I-84 in Orange County.
One was seriously injured in a crash on I-84 in Orange County. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A driver had to be airlifted after losing control of an SUV, going off-road and crashing on the side of I-84 in the area, New York State Police said.

Troopers are investigating a motor vehicle crash that happened at approximately 2:30 p.m. in Orange County on Monday, April 19 in Greenville, leaving the driver of a 2010 Honda CRV with serious injuries.

Police said that the driver left the roadway at exit 4 while driving westbound on the interstate. The driver then crashed and had to be airlifted to Westchester Medical Center for treatment of “serious injuries.”

The driver’s condition was not immediately available on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed it or saw the driver prior to the crash has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators in Middletown by calling (845) 344-3500 and asking the Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

