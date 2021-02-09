One Person Found Dead In Hudson Valley, Second Missing, Police Say

After an intense search for a Westchester couple, police have confirmed they have found one person dead and are still searching for the second.

The incident began around 1:45 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 2, when Harrison Police received a report of a missing elderly Rye Brook couple, setting off an intensive search of the area.

The search led to an unoccupied vehicle on a guide rail, pinned against a utility pole at Lincoln Avenue and Brookside Way in Purchase, said Chief John Vasta of the Harrison Police.

The Blind Brook Creek surged beyond the creek banks and onto Lincoln Avenue where the vehicle was located.

The body of one person was found approximately one-quarter mile from the vehicle on a creek bank.

Police are still searching for the other individual.

Next of kin has been notified, and additional details will be provided as they become available.

Assisting in the search included:

Rye Brook Police Department

Westchester County Police Aviation Unit

New York State Police Underwater Recovery Team

New York State Police cadaver canine

Purchase Fire Department

Harrison EMS

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

