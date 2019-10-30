Contact Us
Police & Fire

One Lane Reopens After Rollover Tractor-Trailer I-84 Crash

Joe Lombardi
A look at the crash scene.
A look at the crash scene. Photo Credit: New York State Police

This story has been updated.

One lane has reopened after a rollover tractor-trailer crash that happened on Wednesday morning, Oct. 30.

The crash happened just before dawn westbound in East Fishkill between Exit 58 (Ludingtonville Road) and Exit 52 (the Taconic State Parkway).

The left lane reopened around 10 a.m. The right lane remains closed.

A detour had been established at the Stormville rest area. There were heavy delays in the area throughout the morning commute.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

