North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

One Killed In Two-Vehicle Rockland County Crash

Kathy Reakes
The area of the fatal crash on Route 304 in Nanuet. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man was killed in a crash with another motorcycle in Rockland County on Route 304.

The crash took place around 11:05 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 7, in Nanuet, in the area of West Nyack Road and Route 304, said the Clarkstown Police Department.

As officers arrived on the scene, they found an injured male and a motorcycle lying in the roadway. 

Officers along with the Nanuet Ambulance Corp. and Rockland Paramedics began rendering aid to the injured man. Nanuet Ambulance transported him to Nyack Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

According to police, the man was reportedly operating a motorcycle traveling northbound on Route 304, when he struck another motorcycle in the rear causing both operators to lose control. 

The operator whose motorcycle was struck declined any medical treatment. 

The identification of the victim is being withheld pending notification to his family.

The roadway was closed for several hours overnight, while the accident was being investigated by the Clarkstown Police Accident Investigation Unit. 

Anyone who may have witnessed the accident or has information to call the Clarkstown Police Department at 845-639-5800.

