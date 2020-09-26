Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
One Killed In Three-Vehicle Hudson Valley Crash

Joe Lombardi
One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash that caused the closure of a busy roadway in Westchester.
One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash that caused the closure of a busy roadway in Westchester.

It happened just after 9:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25 on the northbound Hutchinson River Parkway near Lincoln Avenue in Mount Vernon.

A motorcyclist involved in the crash was thrown from the vehicle into the southbound lanes.

Two cars were also involved and no other injuries were reported.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

The roadway was closed for several hours during the accident investigation.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

