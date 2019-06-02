One Killed In Three-Vehicle Crash On I-87

One person was killed in an overnight three-vehicle crash in Westchester.

The crash occurred around 1:45 a.m. Saturday, June 1 on southbound I-87 in Yonkers. The vehicles involved were two cars and a motorcycle, said state police from the Tarrytown barracks.

The investigation is ongoing.

More information will be released as it becomes available, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

