One Killed In Rockland Crash Between Passenger Vehicle, Tractor-Trailer

Daily Voice
I-87 in Ramapo
I-87 in Ramapo Photo Credit: Google Maps

A fatal crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer and passenger vehicle caused the closure of a busy stretch of the New York State Thruway in Rockland County during the morning commute on Friday, March 12.

It happened on the northbound size just south of Exit 14B in Ramapo at about 5:30 a.m.

As of 8:30 a.m., one lane remains blocked, with stop-and-go delays to the toll plaza.

The trailer was reportedly carrying gravel and diesel. 

State Police confirmed there was one fatality, but no further details were immediately released.

This is a developing story.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

