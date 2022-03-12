One Killed In Palisades Parkway Crash In Rockland

Police are investigating a fatal late-morning crash in the Hudson Valley.

It happened around 11:20 a.m. Saturday, March 12 in Rockland County on the Palisades Parkway in Nanuet.

State Police from the Haverstraw and Monroe barracks say that the white Tesla traveling northbound near Exit 10 crashed.

There was one occupant in the vehicle who was declared dead at the scene, state police said.

The cause of the crash appears to be weather related, according to police.

Traffic is being diverted on the northbound lanes are between exits 9 and 10 during the accident investigation.

Neither the gender nor identity of the victim has been released yet.

State Police are asking anyone who may have been a witness to the crash or observed the vehicle before the crash to contact Investigator Eric Haydt at the Haverstraw Bureau of Criminal Investigation at 845-364-9424.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

