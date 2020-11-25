Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
One Killed In I-87 Crash

Christina Coulter
New York State Route I-87 near mile market 58.2, where the fatal accident took place
New York State Route I-87 near mile market 58.2, where the fatal accident took place Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

The operator of a box truck was killed after he drove off the left shoulder while driving northbound on I-87, striking a post in the road's median that catapulted his vehicle off the road's right shoulder into a guide rail and caused the truck to overturn, police said. 

Driver Domingo Ramirez Vargas of the Bronx, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident, which took place at approximately 5:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25, in New Windsor, according to state troopers. 

The right lane in that area of I-87 was closed for several hours while the vehicle was removed. 

State police said the crash is still under investigation.

