One Killed In Fiery, Head-On Greenburgh Crash

One person was killed and another injured during a head-on crash between a fuel tanker and a four-door sedan in Westchester County.

The crash took place around 11:30 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 17, on Route 9A, also known as Saw Mill River Road, in Greenburgh.

According to Lt. Kobie Powell, of the Greenburgh Police, following the crash, the cab of the truck and the sedan burst into flames. The driver of the sedan was killed, he added.

The extent of injuries for the other driver was not known

The crash shut down the roadway for several hours; it has since reopened.

The driver who was killed was not identified pending notification of next of kin.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.