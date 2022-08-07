One Killed In Crash On Rockland Roadway

One person was killed in a crash on a busy roadway in the Hudson Valley.

It happened in Rockland County around noontime Saturday, Aug. 6 in New City in the area of Little Tor Road between Tor Terrace and Morland Road and involved a vehicle and a pedestrian, Clarkstown Police said.

The roadway was closed for several hours during the accident investigation.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available, police said.

This is a developing story.

