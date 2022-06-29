One Killed, Another Injured After Fight Breaks Out At Correctional Facility In Hudson Valley

One person was killed and another injured after a fight broke out at a correctional facility in the Hudson Valley.

The incident between incarcerated individuals in Dutchess County happened on Tuesday, June 28 at the Green Haven Facility in Stormville, New York State Police said.

The identity of the person killed is being withheld pending family notifications.

This investigation remains ongoing and new information will be released as it becomes available, state police said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

