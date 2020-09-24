Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: New Detailed Data For Individual Schools Added To NY Online Report Card
Police & Fire

One Killed, Another Critically Injured In Head-On Crash In Area, Police Say

Christina Coulter
Email me Read More Stories
A man who was not wearing a seatbelt was killed after he allegedly crossed over into the wrong lane and hit an oncoming car head-on, according to state police.
A man who was not wearing a seatbelt was killed after he allegedly crossed over into the wrong lane and hit an oncoming car head-on, according to state police. Photo Credit: File

A man who was not wearing a seatbelt was killed after he allegedly crossed over into the wrong lane and hit an oncoming car head-on, according to state police. 

Thomas Griffin, of the hamlet of Wallkill, 32, was pronounced dead at the scene by responding paramedics in Ulster County after the Wednesday, Sept. 23 crash on Brunswick Road in Gardiner, which took place at approximately 7:20 a.m., according to police.

The other driver, 68-year-old James Phelan of New Paltz, who was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the accident, was airlifted to Westchester Medical Treatment Center with critical injuries, police said.

A investigation into the crash is ongoing, and anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call Highland State Police at 845-691-2922.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.