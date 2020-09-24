One Killed, Another Critically Injured In Head-On Crash In Area, Police Say

A man who was not wearing a seatbelt was killed after he allegedly crossed over into the wrong lane and hit an oncoming car head-on, according to state police.

Thomas Griffin, of the hamlet of Wallkill, 32, was pronounced dead at the scene by responding paramedics in Ulster County after the Wednesday, Sept. 23 crash on Brunswick Road in Gardiner, which took place at approximately 7:20 a.m., according to police.

The other driver, 68-year-old James Phelan of New Paltz, who was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the accident, was airlifted to Westchester Medical Treatment Center with critical injuries, police said.

A investigation into the crash is ongoing, and anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call Highland State Police at 845-691-2922.

