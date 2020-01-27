Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Police & Fire

One In Custody After Downtown Stabbing In Area

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
New Paltz police arrested a town man for allegedly stabbing another man.
New Paltz police arrested a town man for allegedly stabbing another man. Photo Credit: Pixabay

A 25-year-old area man is under arrest after he allegedly stabbed another man.

Devin C. Smith, of New Paltz, was arrested around 10:20 p.m., Friday, Jan. 24, and charged with one count of felony assault, said Lt. Robert Lucchesi of the New Paltz Police Department.

According to Lucchesi, police responded to the area of Main and North Front streets for a reported stabbing. Once on the scene, they found Smith, who was being detained by bystanders.

Officers also found the victim, a 24-year-old man, who sustained a stab wound to his torso, Lucchesi said.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was admitted and underwent surgery. He is in stable condition, police said.

Officers recovered the weapon believed to be used, Lucchesi said.

Smith was arrested and transported to a local hospital for evaluation of non-life-threatening injuries.

Once released, he was transported back to the New Paltz Police Department for processing.

Smith was arraigned in Town of Gardiner Court by Town Justice Bruce Blatchly and released on his own recognizance. He is due to appear in court on Tuesday, Jan. 28.

New Paltz Police Department was assisted by the SUNY New Paltz Police, State Police, Ulster County Sheriff’s Office and New Paltz Rescue Squad.

The investigation is continuing, and police ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call the Detective Division at 845-255-1357.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.