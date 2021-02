One person was found dead inside a burning vehicle on the Palisades Interstate Parkway during the early morning hours.

The car fire was discovered around 2 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 16, in the southbound lane at the Exit 16 ramp in Stony Point by New York State Police, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

One person was confirmed to have died in the fire, Nevel said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

