One person received minor injuries during a rollover crash on Saw Mill Road in New City.

According to the Clarkstown Police, the crash took place around 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8, at 57 Saw Mill Road, due to slippery roads.

The person had to be extricated but reportedly received minor injuries.

The department is reminding all drivers to use caution due to the ice and hazardous driving conditions

