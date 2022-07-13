One Critically Injured After Two-Vehicle Rockland Crash

A woman was seriously injured after being hit by a BMW SUV while riding a dirt bike in the Hudson Valley.

The incident took place in Rockland County around 10 p.m., Tuesday, July 12 in Nanuet in the area of N. Pascack Road and Clark Drive.

The crash occurred when a 27-year-old New City woman was struck by the BMW while driving a dirt bike, said Det. Norm Peters of the Clarkstown Police.

Arriving officers located the driver of the dirt bike lying on the ground near 55 Pascack Road. The woman was conscious but unable to communicate with officers due to the severity of her injuries, Peters said.

Nanuet Ambulance and Rockland Paramedics treated and transported her from the scene to Westchester Medical Center.

The driver of the BMW, a 38-year-old woman from West Haverstraw, stayed on the scene and gave her account to the officers.

An investigation found that the driver of the BMW had a suspended license, she was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation and issued an appearance ticket, Peters said.

The operator of the dirt bike was issued a ticket for an unregistered motor vehicle.

The names of the drivers were not released by the police.

The Clarkstown Police continue to examine the accident.

