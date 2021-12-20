Contact Us
One Airlifted, Three Others Hospitalized In Chain-Reaction Hudson Valley Crash

Photo Credit: New York State Police

Four people were hospitalized in the Hudson Valley after a tractor-trailer driver rear-ended a motorist on I-87, New York State Police investigators announced.

Shortly after 1:45 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 20, troopers in Ulster County responded to a report of a four-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer and three other vehicles in the southbound lanes of I-87 in Saugerties.

Police said that the preliminary investigation determined the tractor-trailer driver rear-ended a passenger vehicle which then caused a chain reaction involving two other cars.

One passenger was airlifted to Albany Medical Canter for evaluation, three other people were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident led to a closure of all lanes on the Thruway between exits 19 (Kingston) and 20 (Saugerties) to allow the helicopter to land. The lanes were reopened by 4 p.m. on Monday afternoon.

According to police, the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

