Officers Rescue OD Victim Found In Bathroom Of Area Dunkin' Donuts

Kathy Reakes
Read More Stories
A man was saved at a local Dunkin' Donuts by officers using Narcan.
Photo Credit: Google Maps/Street View

Quick-acting police officers saved a Highland man from death after he was found unconscious at a local Dunkin' Donuts.

The incident took place around 10:24 a.m., Tuesday, April 2, when Lloyd Police and the New York State Police responded to the Bridgeview Plaza, Dunkin' Donuts for a welfare check concerning a subject that was locked in the bathroom and wasn’t responding, said Lloyd Police.

Officers forcibly gained access to the bathroom and found a 24-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive from a heroin overdose on the floor, police said.

Lloyd Police Officers administered four doses of Narcan and the man was revived and transported by Mobile Life Ambulance to MidHudson Regional Hospital for treatment.

Lloyd Police were assisted by the New York State Troopers and Mobil Life Ambulance.

This is the second time this year Lloyd Police has used Narcan to assist overdose victims.

