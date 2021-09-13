Contact Us
Police & Fire

Officer-Involved Shooting Leaves Area Man Injured, State Police Say

New York State Police shot an Orange County man who fired at them following a domestic dispute. Photo Credit: Photo by Diego Parra on Unsplash

A Hudson Valley man who fired at police was shot in the neck by officers after being located in a wooded area, according to authorities.

The shooting took place at 3 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 12, when New York State Police responded to a domestic incident in Orange County in the town of Deerpark.

According to Trooper Steven Nevel, prior to the troopers arriving at the residence, the unidentified man fled the area and ran into the woods. 

Troopers began a search for the suspect, who they located in the woods near the area of Route 209. 

After being located, the suspect began to shoot at troopers. Troopers returned fire striking the man, Nevel said.

He was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital. His condition is unknown. 

The troopers were not injured in the incident.

