Off-Duty Police Officer From Rockland Fatally Shoots Neighbor, Report Says

An off-duty police officer fatally shot his neighbor overnight in the Hudson Valley.
The incident happened in Orange County at around 11 p.m. Monday, July 6 during a reported dispute between the two near their homes on Main Street in Cornwall.

The officer works in Rockland County as a Town of Ramapo police officer, according to a report by ABC 7.

The incident is under investigation and there has been no word if any charges have been filed.

Additional information is expected to be released Tuesday, July 7.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

