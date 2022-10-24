Off-Duty Police Officer From Area Robbed At Gunpoint

An off-duty Hudson Valley cop was mugged at gunpoint with the thieves making off with his police badge and his wallet.

The incident took place in the Bronx around 1 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 23 at Givan Avenue and Merrit Road, said the NYPD.

According to the NYPD, a 36-year-old and another 35-year-old man had just parked their vehicle when they noticed a Mercedes Benz driving in their direction.

Four men got out of the vehicle and approached the off-duty Wallkill officer, from Middletown, with one of the suspects pulling a gun and they were robbed. The Wallkill officer reportedly handed over his badge and his wallet, reported the New York Post.

The suspects then fled on Connors Street, NYPD said.

There were no injuries and the case is still under investigation.

Click here to read the entire New York Post story.

