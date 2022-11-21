Off-Duty Deputy From Vermont Shot By Police In Upstate NY (VIDEO)

A Vermont sheriff’s deputy survived being shot multiple times by police following an early-morning shootout in upstate New York.

The incident, which was captured on officer-worn body camera footage, happened at around 3 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 20 in Saratoga County, near Broadway and Caroline Street in Saratoga Springs.

Police said the off-duty deputy was attacked by a group of six people, prompting him to pull a gun.

That’s when one of the men in the group fired, leading to an exchange of seven or eight gunshots, police said.

The shootout was heard by several Saratoga Springs police officers, who can be seen on nearby security footage arriving within seconds.

In the footage, officers are heard repeatedly yelling at the deputy to drop his gun, but he refuses. Police then open fire, striking the deputy numerous times.

"As they make that turn what they see is the Vermont sheriff's deputy standing on the sidewalk," Saratoga Springs Public Safety Commissioner Jim Montagnino said at a press conference held hours later.

"His gun leveled and moving from side to side, pointing the gun. You hear the officers repeatedly, loudly, direct the deputy to drop the gun, get on the ground, again and again."

Both the deputy and his girlfriend, who police said was grazed by the gunfire, were taken to a hospital and were in stable condition.

Police said the deputy had a total of 10 bullet wounds.

The other man involved in the shooting was also injured and is expected to survive, according to police.

The three Saratoga Springs police officers involved in the shooting were not injured. They have since been placed on leave while State Police investigate the incident.

Sunday’s shooting was the first time in 26 years a Saratoga Springs police officer fired their weapon in the line of duty, according to police.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.