NYPD Officer Accused of Seeking Hitman To Murder Ex-Husband

An NYPD officer from Long Island was arrested for allegedly seeking to hire a hitman to kill her ex-husband.

Officer Valerie Cincinelli, of Oceanside, was charged with conspiracy to commit murder and is scheduled to be arraigned in federal court in Central Islip on Friday, May 17, reported Eyewitness News 7.

FBI officials confirmed the arrest but said they could not release additional information until after the court appearance.

Cincinelli, 34, is accused of using her boyfriend to hire the hitman, said the New York Post.

She was hired in 2007, as a domestic-violence officer when she allegedly became involved with a local man she met on the job, the Post said.

Cincinelli was reassigned to the VIPER, unit, which monitors security cameras at city housing projects.

Eyewitness News said Cincinelli prior domestic incidents between the boyfriend, which some are calling her "Sugar Daddy," and her ex-husband led to her being assigned to the unit.

Currently, Cincinelli has been suspended without pay.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

