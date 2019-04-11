Nyack Man Used Credit Cards From Pocketbook Stolen At Main Street Juice Bar, Police Say

A man from Nyack has been charged after police say he used credit cards that were stolen at a juice bar on Main Street.

According to Orangetown Police, 28-year-old Anthony Piccolo stole an unattended pocketbook On Wednesday, April 3 while the owner was at a local business known as Bari, located at 86 Main Street.

Piccolo then allegedly used the credit cards from the pocketbook to buy gift cards at a local convenience store.

Police say Piccolo’s accomplice, Amanda Carrieri, was previously charged for the same incident.

Piccolo turned himself in to Orangetown Police Detectives Wednesday, April 10. He was charged with grand larceny, petit larceny and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

Piccolo was processed at Orangetown Police Headquarters and was released after posting $500 cash bail.

