Nyack Man Arrested With Multiple High-Powered Assault Weapons, Ammo, Cops Say

A 66-year-old area man was arrested on multiple weapons charges and possession of marijuana following a joint investigation by numerous agencies that stretched from Las Vegas to Rockland County.

Paul M. Elmowsky Jr., of Nyack, was arrested on Monday, Dec. 31, 2018, following an incident in Las Vegas, said Rockland County Sheriff's Det. Lt. Ted Brovarski.

Elmowsky hit the radar of the Rockland County Sheriff’s Office and the Rockland County Intelligence Center after they were made aware of an incident which occurred in Las Vegas earlier in December.

According to police, Elmowsky had traveled to Las Vegas in early December and had remained there for several weeks staying at multiple hotels.

The Las Vegas Metro PD became aware that Elmowsky left behind three handguns that were legally registered to him in New York, at two of the hotels.

Those weapons remain in the custody of the Las Vegas Metro PD.

Elmowsky was interviewed by the Las Vegas Metro PD and was ultimately released.

On Dec. 26, he was escorted to the airport where he took a return flight to the New York area, Brovarski said.

Due to the incident involving his weapons in Las Vegas, Elmowsky’s pistol permit was suspended in Rockland County and he was ordered to surrender all of the remaining weapons on his permit.

Police officers from the Rockland County Sheriff’s Office, the Rockland County Intelligence Center, and other cooperating agencies responded to his residence on Monday in order to enforce the suspension order and take custody of his weapons.

During the course of the investigation, it was revealed that Elmowsky also possessed several illegal assault weapons, multiple handguns that were not legally registered to him, multiple high capacity magazines, a quantity of ammunition and marijuana, Brovarski said.

He was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon, three counts of felony criminal possession of a weapon, four counts of criminal possession of a weapon, 22 counts of possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device, and one count possession of marijuana.

Elmowsky was remanded to the Rockland County Correctional Facility on $100,000 bail, where he remains in custody.

The investigation remains ongoing. There is no known connection to terrorism at this time.

"The gathering and sharing of law enforcement intelligence plays a crucial role in successful police investigations and keeping the public safe," said Sheriff Louis Falco. "This is a prime example of the sharing of information between law enforcement agencies, which in this particular case were several thousand miles apart. I would like to thank all of our cooperating law enforcement partners who assisted in this investigation.”

Law enforcement that assisted in the investigation included the Orangetown Police Department and the New York City Police Department. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and the Southern Nevada Counter-Terrorism Center also provided assistance.

