NY Woman Stole Over $1M From Elderly Man To Pay Off Boyfriend’s Debts, Police Say

A New York woman is accused of stealing more than $1 million from an elderly man who entrusted her with his finances.

Fulton County resident Gladys Griffith, age 49, of Perth, was arrested Thursday, Oct. 6, following an investigation by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

The first signs of potential wrongdoing surfaced in July 2022, when deputies were asked to do a welfare check on the victim following several suspicious transfers and withdrawals from his bank account, police said.

That triggered a joint investigation consisting of several agencies, including the sheriff’s office, New York State Police Financial Crimes, and the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office.

Police determined that Griffith stole approximately $1,216,000 from the victim between December 2021 and July 2022.

She then spent the money on personal expenses, including paying off multiple loans on behalf of her boyfriend, according to police.

Griffith was arraigned at the Town of Johnstown Court on a felony charge of first-degree grand larceny.

She was later released from custody while awaiting her next court date.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.