NY Woman Killed By Her Own Dog In Backyard Attack

A 70-year-old New York woman was killed by the family's 100-pound pit bull that was later killed by police.

The Long Island incident took place in the hamlet of Albertson in North Hempstead on Wednesday, July 27 around 1:20 p.m. in the backyard of a home on Terrace Court.

Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said during a news conference the woman's husband came home and found the dog attacking his wife in the backyard.

The woman's identity was not released.

The 7-year-old dog had been owned by the woman's stepson who was recently killed in a motorcycle crash, Ryder said.

The stepson's name and where he died were not immediately available.

Police responded to the home after receiving a 911 call from a man who said an animal attacked his wife, Ryder said.

The commissioner said when officers arrived the dog charged an officer who then fatally shot the dog.

Nassau PD medics pronounced the woman dead.

During the press conference, Ryder said the victim's husband walked into the back and found his wife being dragged in the yard by the dog.

The victim reportedly had a lot of mutilation on the body and the arm, the face, and the legs, Ryder added.

The officer who shot the dog was being treated for "trauma" experienced at the scene of the incident, Ryder added.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

