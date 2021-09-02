Contact Us
Police & Fire

NY State Police Searching For Missing 36-Year-Old Man

Nicole Valinote
Andrew Siskavich
Andrew Siskavich Photo Credit: New York State Police

Police are searching for a missing 36-year-old man who was last seen in upstate New York.

The New York State Police reported that Andrew Siskavich was reported missing from the city of Plattsburgh in Clinton County. Police said he was last seen on Hamilton Street on Thursday, Aug. 2. 

State Police said Siskavich's family is concerned about his welfare.

Anyone with information is asked to call authorities at 518-873-2750.

