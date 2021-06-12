Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Police & Fire

NY State Police Issue Alert For Woman Wanted On Multiple Charges

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Jodi Planthaber Photo Credit: New York State Police
An alert was issued for Jodi Planthaber by New York State Police on Wednesday, June 9. Photo Credit: New York State Police

Recognize her?

An alert was issued by New York Police investigators as they seek the public’s assistance in tracking down a wanted woman who goes by multiple names and was busted on a half dozen drug charges.

Jodi Planthaber, who is also known as Jodi Nye, is wanted by New York State Police in Kinderhook following her arrest on five counts of third-degree and one count of fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Planthaber is wanted by New York State Police and Columbia County Court on the drug charges and is known to frequent the Hudson and Greenport areas of Columbia County, police said.

Police described Planthaber, 39, as being 5-foot-2 weighing approximately 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police Troop K by calling (845) 677-7300 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.