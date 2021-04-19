NY State Police Issue Alert For Missing Girl Who Never Returned From School

New York State Police investigators are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to locate a missing upstate teenager who may have run away.

Hannah Riley, age 16, was reported missing on Thursday, April 15 after she failed to return from school in the Town of Windsor in Broome County, police in Binghamton said.

At the time she was last seen, investigators said that Riley was wearing sweatpants, a pink sweatshirt with the word “Fly" on it, teal crocs, and a pink backpack with the word “Champion” on it, however, police noted that she may have borrowed clothes from a friend and changed.

Riley was described as being approximately 5-foot-6 weighing 130 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police by calling (607) 775-1241.

