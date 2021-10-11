NY State Police Issue Alert For Missing 25-Year-Old

New York State Police are asking the public for help locating a missing 25-year-old man.

Police said Carlton Craig was last seen on Saturday, Oct. 9, at his home in the Essex County town of Jay, located about 30 miles south of Plattsburgh.

His family is concerned for his welfare.

Craig is described as being 5-foot-9 and 145 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Authorities said he was last seen wearing khaki pants and a green long-sleeved shirt. He also might have a black backpack and a yellow jacket.

He is also believed to have his dog, Janie, with him.

Anyone with information on Craig's whereabouts is asked to contact State Police at 518-873-2750.

