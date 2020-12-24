NY State Police Donate Over 1,300 Toys To Area Children For Christmas

New York State Police in Troop K, with the help of local businesses and the United States Marine Corps, has amassed 1,329 toys for donation to the Dutchess County Toys for Tots chapter.

Between Wednesday, Nov. 25 and Friday, Dec. 18, members of the community dropped off new, unwrapped toys at Troop K headquarters in Salt Point for donation. Then, area members of the Marine Corps picked up the donated presents for distribution to children in the area.

All 18 police stations in Westchester, Putnam, Dutchess and Columbia counties participated in the Toys for Tots program.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.