NY State Police Ask Public For Help Locating Missing Hudson Valley Teen

New York State Police are asking the public for help locating a missing Hudson Valley teen.

Police said Ulster County resident Ejana Diaz, age 17, of Kerhonkson, left her home sometime between 11 p.m. on June 29 and 8 a.m. on June 30.

The New York State Police from the Ellenville barracks are searching for Ejana Diaz, age 17, of Kerhonkson. Sometime... Posted by New York State Police on Thursday, July 15, 2021

Authorities said she is about 5-foot-5, and she weighs 180 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact New York State Police at 845-344-5300.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.