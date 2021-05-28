Contact Us
Police & Fire

NY Man Accused Of Forcing Fairfield County Teen To Send Nude Photos

Kathy Reakes
Email me
Anthony Pangallo
Anthony Pangallo Photo Credit: Westport Police Department

A New York man has been arrested on a warrant for allegedly forcing a Fairfield County teen into sending him nude photos of herself.

Anthony Pangallo, age 37, of Rego Park, in Queens, was arrested on the warrant on Tuesday, May 25, by Westport Police for the incident which took place late last year.

According to Westport Police Lieutenant David Wolf, in December, the department's detective bureau received a report of the possible exploitation of a local teenager. 

The teen reported that she befriended an individual on social media, said police.

This individual, identified as Pangallo, persuaded the girl to send nude photos of herself to him, Wolf said.

After a period of time passed, Pangallo allegedly told the teen that if she did not pay him a sum of money, he would put the pictures on social media. 

When she refused to pay, Pangallo purportedly posted the compromising pictures, Wolf added.

The detectives launched an extensive investigation that included the execution of several search warrants and Pangallo was developed as a suspect. 

Following his arrest, Pangallo was charged with:

  • Risk of injury to a child
  • Employing a minor in an obscene performance, 
  • Promoting a minor in an obscene performance, 
  • Coercion
  • Unlawful dissemination of an intimate image. 

Pangallo was held on a $500,000 bond.

