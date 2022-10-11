Contact Us
NY Boutique Owner Nabbed For Trademark Counterfeiting, Police Say

Lindsay Castelli Photo Credit: Google Maps street view and Nassau County Police

A New York woman has been charged with trademark counterfeiting after thousands of fake labels for such high-end brands as Gucci and Prada were allegedly found at her boutique.

Long Island resident Lindsay Castelli, age 31, of Smithtown, surrendered to the Nassau County Asset Forfeiture Unit on Friday, Oct. 7, following an investigation that began in April 2021.

According to detectives, in April 2021 an extensive investigation with the assistance of the US Postal inspectors was conducted at Linny’s Boutique located at 1032 Old Country Road in Plainview.

During the investigation, detectives found that Castelli was the sole owner of a storefront that contained thousands of synthetic heat-sealed counterfeit labels along with assorted clothing and jewelry, the Nassau County Police said.

On Tuesday, Oct. 4, detectives executed a search warrant during which 22 printing press machines were removed along with various counterfeit items labeled Gucci, Chanel, Prada, Dior, Ugg, and Louis Vuitton, police said.

The combined value of the items was over $40,000, they added.

The investigation revealed the items were being shipped all over the US.

Castelli was charged with trademark counterfeiting and released on a desk appearance ticket to appear in court on Wednesday, Nov. 2.

