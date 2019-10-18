Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Purchase Order Scam Warning Issued In Rockland County
Police & Fire

Numerous Police Agencies Search For Vehicle That Drove Into Hudson River

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Numerous law enforcement agencies are searching for a vehicle that drove into the Hudson River and then sank.
Numerous law enforcement agencies are searching for a vehicle that drove into the Hudson River and then sank. Photo Credit: Westchester County Police

Numerous police agencies are searching the Hudson River for a vehicle that reportedly went into the water in Westchester.

According to Westchester County Police, the vehicle entered the water and near the Viking Boat Yard in Verplanck and became submerged around 1 p.m., Friday, Oct. 18.

The department's marine unit is being assisted by aviation and patrol units in the search.

There is no word if anyone is trapped inside the vehicle.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.