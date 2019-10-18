Numerous Police Agencies Search For Vehicle That Drove Into Hudson River

Numerous police agencies are searching the Hudson River for a vehicle that reportedly went into the water in Westchester.

According to Westchester County Police, the vehicle entered the water and near the Viking Boat Yard in Verplanck and became submerged around 1 p.m., Friday, Oct. 18.

The department's marine unit is being assisted by aviation and patrol units in the search.

There is no word if anyone is trapped inside the vehicle.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

