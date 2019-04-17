Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
Numerous Departments Battling Large Pearl River House Fire

Kathy Reakes
Several fire departments are battling a large house fire in Pearl River.
Several fire departments are battling a large house fire in Pearl River. Photo Credit: Kathy Balser

Numerous fire departments are battling a house fire in Pearl River that has reportedly spread to a second building.

Orangetown Police said at least one house is on fire, but could not confirm the second fire. The first fire started at 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 17 at 173 W. Washington Ave., the police department said.

The blaze, which is reported to be large, has caused Orange & Rockland to shut down power in the immediate area.

Currently, West Washington Avenue is closed to traffic and motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

