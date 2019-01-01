Contact Us
Number Of Measles Cases Passes 100 In Rockland For First Time

A look at measles symptoms.
A look at measles symptoms. Photo Credit: CDC

Just when the number of measles cases seemed to stop spreading, Rockland County officials are announcing the number of cases has grown by six for a total of 102 confirmed cases.

In addition, there are five suspected cases being investigated, said the Rockland County Department of Health.

The outbreak began with visitors to and from Israel in September. Since then the number had continued to grow weekly as unvaccinated or under-vaccinated children and adults were exposed, the department said.

The majority of the cases has mainly affected the Orthodox Jewish community in New Square, Spring Valley, and Monsey, health officials said.

Measles symptoms include a fever, rash, cough, conjunctivitis (red watery eyes) or a runny nose. People are considered infectious from four days before to four days after the appearance of the rash. Symptoms usually appear 10-12 days after exposure but may appear as early as seven days and as late as 21 days after exposure.

In an effort to stem the rising number of cases, the county and its partners have provided more than 11,000 vaccinations.

For questions regarding measles, call the New York State Department of Health toll-free at 888-364-4837.

