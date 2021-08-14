Northern NJ Woman Killed, Six Seriously Injured After Car Crash In CT

A woman was killed and six other people suffered serious injures in a single-vehicle crash in Connecticut.

It happened just before 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13 in New Haven County.

The vehicle involved, a Honda Accord, was traveling northbound on Route 15 near Exit 58 in Woodbridge, when the vehicle veered into the right shoulder before striking a tree, according to state police.

The victim has been identified as a passenger in the Accord, Siryania Albino-De Fernandez, age 30 of Union City, New Jersey.

She was rushed to Yale-New Haven where she was later pronounced dead, state police said.

Those seriously injured were three adults -- a 38-year-old woman, 26-year-old woman, 18-year-old woman, and three children -- a 6-year-old boy, 6-year-old girl, and 7-year-old girl. All are also from Union City, New Jersey. They are being treated at Yale-New Haven Hospital.

The case remains under investigation.

Witnesses of the crash are asked to contact Connecticut State Police Troop I, at 203- 393-4200.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

