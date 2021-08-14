Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Biden Nominates Longtime Lawyer To Serve As US Attorney for the Southern District of NY
Police & Fire

Northern NJ Woman Killed, Six Seriously Injured After Car Crash In CT

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A woman was killed and six other people suffered serious injures in a single-vehicle crash in Connecticut.
A woman was killed and six other people suffered serious injures in a single-vehicle crash in Connecticut. Photo Credit: Pixabay/tevenet

A woman was killed and six other people suffered serious injures in a single-vehicle crash in Connecticut.

It happened just before 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13 in New Haven County.

The vehicle involved, a Honda Accord, was traveling northbound on Route 15 near Exit 58 in Woodbridge, when the vehicle veered into the right shoulder before striking a tree, according to state police.

The victim has been identified as a passenger in the Accord, Siryania Albino-De Fernandez, age 30 of Union City, New Jersey.

She was rushed to Yale-New Haven where she was later pronounced dead, state police said.

Those seriously injured were three adults -- a 38-year-old woman, 26-year-old woman, 18-year-old woman, and three children -- a 6-year-old boy, 6-year-old girl, and 7-year-old girl. All are also from Union City, New Jersey. They are being treated at Yale-New Haven Hospital.

The case remains under investigation.

Witnesses of the crash are asked to contact Connecticut State Police Troop I, at 203- 393-4200.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.